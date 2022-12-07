Project Consent Manager

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

The Consent Manager is accountable for the consenting strategy for the Project. The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders within the project, and optimising the project consent team management and selection of consultants and contracts. The Consent Manager ensures the right processes are followed, encourages knowledge transfer and feeds back to the strategic roles to ensure consent risk is minimised.

We are offering this opportunity to be hybrid based in Sunbury, London, Aberdeen, or Edinburgh (fully remote options will also be considered).

What you will deliver

Deliver buildable consent of the project on time and to budget according to the programme

Define project consent strategy, considering company strategic aspects to optimise individual project consent. Consenting strategy includes: stakeholder engagement, authority processes, sequence of activities, project risks, approach to procurement, internal resources

Define and manage consenting risk continually at project level. Clear and proactive communication of risk to the project, and to the line/strategic team to prevent issues in the project and flags risks that could impact across the portfolio;

Establish Development Consent Order Core Team and processes

Ensure delivery of consent team members on the Project;

Responsible for statutory stakeholder engagement strategy on the Project;

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all packages in relation to consenting risk and deliverables;

Responsible for Consenting advice and manage input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the Project;

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key show stoppers to the strategic workstreams for the UK portfolio to de risk for the project

What you will need to be successful

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Experience with interpreting legal advice, and previous experience of working in an NSIP examination

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading a team in a project

Who you will work with

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!