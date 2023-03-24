As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.
This role of Project Consultant AsPac sits in the Global Workplace function which has responsibility for managing bp’s global office portfolio. You will report into the Global Head of Workplace Capital Projects and has accountability for activity relating to the safe delivery of Workplace office capital projects in the AsPac region. You will help to support the drive to change the way bp works, to be best in class globally for attracting talent and engaging bp colleagues through our workspaces.
Our vision is to create and curate net-zero workplaces that our people love and that help us think, work and connect together, wherever we are in the world and this role will be key to delivering this in the AsPac region.
Key outcomes from you will be:
Key Accountabilities