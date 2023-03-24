Job summary

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.



This role of Project Consultant AsPac sits in the Global Workplace function which has responsibility for managing bp’s global office portfolio. You will report into the Global Head of Workplace Capital Projects and has accountability for activity relating to the safe delivery of Workplace office capital projects in the AsPac region. You will help to support the drive to change the way bp works, to be best in class globally for attracting talent and engaging bp colleagues through our workspaces.



Our vision is to create and curate net-zero workplaces that our people love and that help us think, work and connect together, wherever we are in the world and this role will be key to delivering this in the AsPac region.



Key outcomes from you will be:

Delivering the strategy for capital projects (fit out, new build, demolition and restack) in AsPac, supporting a significant reduction, consolidation and transformation of the global corporate real estate portfolio, in line with the 5/10 year plans, our Transformation objectives plus the bp and Workplace drive to net zero

Office workspace projects that meet all safety, cost, time and quality objectives agreed with both the senior regional stakeholders and the global Workplace Capital Projects function.

Strong relationships with regional business stakeholders, delivery partners (Security, Technology), the Capital Projects PMO and supply partners, plus Workplace colleagues in other disciplines ie Transformation (Change) and Solutions (Operations)

First class project delivery, reporting, governance plus risk and cost management

You will also be responsible for the vested relationships on all projects within the real estate realm, providing guidance to project suppliers in all aspects of real estate transformation on behalf of bp.

Key Accountabilities

Leading, engaging and managing regional project supplier’s teams to deliver safe, effective, sustainable and economic capital projects

Delivering workplace estate projects safely, successfully and on time and to benchmarked cost and a target of net zero carbon

Managing regional (vested) relationships with key suppliers (including central PMO) to ensure value for money, sharing of lessons learned and industry best practice

Managing the implementation of a best in class set of tools and standards and support the embedding of bp’s hybrid working

Ensuring data is captured consistently across AsPac, on each project, and recorded in the central global database so as to enable consistent MI reporting

Producing bp’s regional project boundary guidelines, to ensure risks are identified, managed and/or mitigated

Essential Education, Experience and Requirements