Entity:Customers & Products
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Project Control Advisor is responsible for overseeing and reporting on capex and revex budgets and project delivery performance as well as monitoring quality and conformance against design and construction processes (OMS 5.1 and 5.2), generating insights and identifying opportunities to improve conformance, safety, efficiency and reliability.
Reporting the ANZ Construction Services Lead, you will be responsible for overseeing project control discipline and performance (against clear operational metrics and capex and revex budgets). Verifies conformance to bp and regulatory requirements. You will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:
Providing timely performance reports in line with bp reporting requirements – key interface with finance.
Leading the development of appropriate project controls inclusive of KPI’s for time, cost, quality and risk on ANZ projects to meet bp requirements.
Working with key stakeholders (finance, HSE&C) to ensure processes are fit for purpose and conformant to bp and legislative requirements.
What you can expect in the role:
Strong leadership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS requirements. Everything to be considered through a safety lens.
Undertake audits to provide advice on whether and how quality is being properly managed across all activities.
Define and conduct self-verification for OMS 5.1 and 5.2 to ensure conformance and identify areas requiring focus and continuous improvement. Ensure non-conformances are actioned and tracked to closure.
Establish, maintain & monitor budgets in alignment with allocated capex, revex & opex.
Develop & utilise monitoring, reporting & benchmarking tools to assess cost performance and to provide transparency of performance against budget.
Analyse cost reports to identify any inconsistencies in cost allocation.
Provide advice & recommendations based on cost analysis to assist in improving budgetary performance.
Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind, leveraging data and analytics to influence a commercial customer-obsessed team mentality.
Work with the Program Management and Optimisation Lead to report performance metrics vs plan and extract insights on performance for inclusion in performance management forums.
Develop plans and performance reports to demonstrate alignment with strategic commitments and capital frame.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, or Finance/Commerce
Demonstrated experience in project management experience
Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.
Strong commercial acumen, performance bias and understanding of end to end business operations
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Working knowledge of SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite including MS Project
Commercial experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.