Customers & Products



Project Management Group



The Low Carbon Mobility (LCM) business supports our heavy-duty truck customers in their decarbonisation journey!The Project Control Lead is part of the LCM Execution team and is responsible for ensuring that projects are delivered in line with cost estimates, costs are managed with forward-looking information, identifying expected cost performance against approved Financial Memorandum targets. These projects range from a single multi-energy (eg EV, Biogas, Hydrogen) site to programs with multiple sites ($20-$200m),This requires early recognition of potential over or under-runs and provides key partners with information to pro-actively influence outcomes. Findings will be captured, shared and applied to ensure efficient project management and continuous improvement.



Act as the point of contact for all costs related activities across the series of projects within the overall low carbon mobility programme

Identifies, selects, and manages a cost management system and reporting

Runs the project control management system (PCMS) which includes tracking of costs and capex, actions, variations, technical queries, contractor interfaces and management of change

Develops and manages a project schedule, including the project risks, that could impact the costs of the different projects

Supports the development of stage gate appropriate ATN’s and FM’s with estimating and scheduling norms

Develops and update budgets for both annual and total programme work scopes

Compiles the weekly/monthly forecast, cost phasing, variances and uncertainties

Coordinates quarterly financial updates for the GFO submission and internal cost verification reviews

Manage and accountable for budget releases, purchase orders, accruals, goods receipting invoice payments, asset creation and other related financial data

Establish and maintain the project cost reporting calendar. Coordinate with project leads regular performance reviews, including forecasting

Works closely with the engineering team and the construction project manager

Capture findings and ensure that these takeaways are shared with the wider organisation and that resulting actions are implemented

Assists in the review of tenders and bids and assist in building estimates

Degree in Engineering, Technical Field or Project Management

Demonstrated ability in managing cost engineering / cost control on multi-disciplinary large scale projects

Track record in programme / project management with an excellent track record in delivery, working with multi-disciplinary teams, actively engages and respects contributions of others

Experience of financially managing projects including agreeing Contract Sums, variations and Final Accounts

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



