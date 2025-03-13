Project Controls Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a global team of project controls professionals and deepen your skills on projects performance management, drive standardization across a diverse projects portfolio and engage with senior stakeholders through various project and Operating Base (OB) reviews.

As the PC Engineer, you will work with the Project Controls Engineering Discipline Lead centrally and will be the focal point for performance management set-up for a portfolio of projects. You will work with senior subject area and project stakeholders to ensure data driven insights are provided to the Operating Base (region) and Project Leadership Team and will have the opportunity to work on transformation initiatives and drive adoption across the portfolio.

What you will deliver

Work with the cost estimating, planning and cost engineering and systems and transformation sub-disciplines to implement performance management and reporting standards.

Integrate performance data for the OB

Be focal point within OB for all performance management and reporting

Support OB leadership with performance advice and inputs

Support project reports process

Engage OB partners through data-driven insights

Use cross-portfolio information to bring valuable insights

Make performance management information more easily accessible

Support the subject area with participating in the reviews

Drive standardisation with standard processes and use of information across portfolio

Support implementation of standard PC process, tools and practices

Identify common project activities from OBs and centralise to drive efficiency

Work on transformation initiatives and drive adoption in OBs

Utilise digital technologies to deliver accurate performance information

Remove double handling of data for use of standard portfolio tools

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering, Project Management, Finance, technical or equivalent degree

Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

AACE, APM or PMI qualifications an advantage

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 4 years in project controls or project performance management roles

Total years of experience:

8+ years relevant industry experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Major Project Experience

Excellent working relationships and management of key project leadership partners

Solid, broad-based project or business experience with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Office and ability to adapt quickly to new and standard ‘digital’ technologies!

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

% travel requirements

Approx. 10%

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

