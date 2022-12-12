Job summary

In our Productions & operations team, you’ll be at the heart of bp, helping transform our hydrocarbons business. You’ll apply leading-edge technology and an agile mindset as we transform the way we work in our operations.



You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.



The Project Controls Lead will have overall accountability for project control systems to meet the site objectives across the project portfolio. This will be achieved through working with project planning, engineering and construction, process development and procurement teams. The Lead will also be responsible for ensuring the adherence to established cost management protocols and procedures.



About You:

Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline

Significant experience working in a project portfolio environment.

5 years’ experience as Project Controller.

Demonstrated expertise in modern planning, scheduling, estimating and cost engineering principles, methodologies, techniques and tools.

Previous experience in a project planning/scheduling role (essential)

Previous experience in cost management, cost engineering or cost controller roles.

Previous exposure to internal and external project performance benchmarking (desirable)

Proficient in using Primavera and PowerBi (desirable)

Strong interpersonal skills (essential)

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.