Job summary

Project Controls Lead - bp pulse



As an integral part of bp’s transition to an Integrated Energy Company, electrical vehicle (EV) charging is a key pillar of bp’s net zero ambition. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in. This role is opportunity to join a team in a fast-growing business, and help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market on a global scale.



The role will ensure the integrity and effectiveness of performance reporting, planning / scheduling, cost mgmt, Management of Change. In addition, you will support the development of the controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance within the programme and external requirements. As Project Controls Lead you will also be responsible for managing a team of project controls professionals for activities including scheduling, cost and performance management.

Key Results/ Accountabilities

Act as a point of contact for controls related activity for programme leadership team

Deliver quality reporting to programme leadership team

Delivering controls capability, ensuring team is onboard at the right time/place

Prepare and manage master control schedules at a global scale

Review and approve 3rd party schedules and cost estimates

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and bases of estimate

Support the development Financial Memorandums (FMs) with estimating and scheduling norms

Compile Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties for leadership review

Support the Management of change (MoC) process. Ensure programme change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates (GFO’s) and internal controls verification reviews

Support the development of technology to maintain efficient and accurate data capture for global reporting

Key challenges

Ensuring controls integration and alignment of all EV functions and EPC Contractor (Standardisation)

Managing a large and diverse data set, with consistent and clear reporting

Essential Education

An Engineering, Technical Field or Project Management recognised qualification

Essential experience

Strong Programme Experience

Extensive experience in project/programme planning

Experience in project cost control with working knowledge of project estimating

Solid, broad-based experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of programmes/projects with an excellent track record of delivery

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with regions

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PowerApps, PowerBi and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies

Desirable criteria & qualifications

A member of ACostE or project management accreditation

Knowledge of the EV market and the issues around an EV charging network

Experience on bp projects

Basic understanding of the economic models associated with EV Charging site and charger choices

Focus on cyber security within the team & champion staying vigilant

Required Competencies

Ability to keep things simple – Focus on efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose results that meet the needs of the cluster (given the emerging nature of the EV Business)

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, Teams, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint, PowerApps and PowerBi)

Competent with planning and scheduling software such as P6, MS project, primavera risk analysis

Understanding of data capture, transfer, storage and retrieval

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!