Project Controls Lead - Cost

Job summary

This is an opportunity to be part of the energy transition initiative in electrification for future mobility and solutions. Be responsible for leading a team to deliver cost management and ensure the integrity including the effectiveness of estimating, cost management with forward-looking information identifying expected cost performance with comparisons against approved Financial Memorandum (FM) targets.

What you'll do:

Act as a point of contact for cost controls related activity on a global level

Deliver appropriate stage gate AtN and EFM estimates with basis of assumptions

Support the development of stage gate appropriate Authority to Negotiate (AtNs) and Financial Memorandums (FMs) with estimating and scheduling norms.

Develop and implement an integrated cost management process and reporting.

Compile the monthly Forecast Final Cost (FFC), VOWD, cost phasing, variances and uncertainties for leadership

Ensure global programme change and risk impacts are captured in cost updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates for the Global Financial Outlook submission (GFO) and internal cost verification reviews.

Manage and accountable for budget releases, purchase orders, accruals, goods receipting invoice payments, asset creation and other related financial data

Interfacing with the global finance ARC and PPM teams

What you'll bring:

Demonstrated ability managing Cost Engineering / Cost Control on multi-disciplinary large scale projects

Solid, broad-based project experience in the different phases of the projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Responsible for providing regular updated cost forecasts, recognising and incorporating the impact of trends, MoC, risks and opportunities.

Roll out an “early warning” Trend / Change program

Ideally:

Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software

Knowledge of the EV market and the issues around an EV charging network

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 10% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

