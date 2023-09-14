This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Be part of the transformation By 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings. With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities. We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience. Job Purpose: •The Project Controls Lead (PCL) is responsible for the planning, scheduling, and cost control of projects. •He/she provide guidance to project teams to ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget. •He/she also identify risks and develop strategies to mitigate them. •Lastly, the PCM also track key project performance metrics and report to stakeholders on the project's status.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Be part of the transformationBy 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings.With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities.We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience.Job Purpose:•The Project Controls Lead (PCL) is responsible for the planning, scheduling, and cost control of projects.•He/she provide guidance to project teams to ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget.•He/she also identify risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.•Lastly, the PCM also track key project performance metrics and report to stakeholders on the project's status.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Project Schedule Controls:

Coordinate with project managers and other team members to ensure that all Mobility and Convenience (M&C) business projects are completed on time.

Keeping track of the progress and performance of various projects while maintaining control over the timeline of the projects.

Develop a scheduling approach and systems for use by project managers across a variety of projects within the M&C portfolio.

Project Cost Control:

Coordinate the budgeting process for projects and identify areas where costs can be minimized and optimized.

Maintaining an accurate record of projects' costs and performance across a portfolio of projects and ensuring that the right performance management procedures are followed.

Define cost performance reporting KPIs by program, region, and portfolio for all projects.

Project Risk Control:

Define the framework, processes, systems, and templates for project risk management across M&C Capital Projects.

Facilitate the implementation of project risk assessments across all projects.

Monitor the project risks and ensure that mitigation strategies are implemented.

Project Resource Controls:

Establish a resource planning and management system to monitor the planning and utilization of resources during the project.

Monitor the utilization of Project Resources across the various projects.

Onboarding of resources on the processes and systems of project management.

Portfolio Planning:

Assist the M&C Construction team in the development of the portfolio plan for the following year.

Provide input for the full-year planning process by reviewing the rollovers and the investment pipeline.

Project Performance Reporting:

Develop monthly portfolio performance reports for input into various governance forums, such as Governance, Demand Review, and Management Business Review.

Determine the project metrics that should be measured across all projects.

Identify the performance management systems that should be adopted.

Project Health Audit:

Define the framework for determining the project performance and compliance audit.

Conduct the project audits to determine compliance to processes and controls.

Project Stage Gate Reviews:

Plan and conduct a stage gate review of the project before it is handed over for execution or operation.

Project Systems and Processes:

Establish, standardize, and streamline the project systems and processes across the entire portfolio of M&C capital projects.

Standardization of the project delivery process

Project Document Management:

Define the portfolio document management process and perform a random audit to verify that the documents are being uploaded.

Assuring that the project documents are accessible to the authorized personnel and stakeholders.

Project Change Management:

Establish a change management process and oversee any changes in timelines and costs.

Oversee the tracking of the change management register.

Project Quality Control:

Establish a quality management standard for the deliverables of the project.

Develop and implement a quality control process to ensure that deliverables meet acceptable standards

Job Holder Requirements:

Education

The applicant should possess an engineering degree or equivalent technical qualification from an accredited tertiary institution and be registered as a Professional with the Project Management Institute (PMI) or an equivalent organization.

Post graduate studies in business or Project management would be an added advantage.

Experience

10 years’ experience in construction project management environment

A degree in Engineering field

Experience in managing projects.

Knowledge of project controls software and experience in leading teams.

Certification in project management such as PMP, PMI-SP, CRMP.

Minimum of 5 years of management experience

Skills & Competencies

Computer Skills Basic level MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Power Point skills required. Expert MS Excel and MS Project skills required. Previous experience using planning, monitoring, and reporting systems.



Knowledge: Solid knowledge of programme management framework Project Scheduling management Project Cost Management Quality Management Risk Management



Interpersonal skills: Relates well at senior levels and is capable of articulating resource and technical requirements in a business context. Adheres to Programme Management Frameworks at the managerial and operational levels. Has the ability to adapt to changing demands and conditions. The incumbent should be a clear thinker, articulate, and possess the ability to influence and persuade many often-difficult stakeholders.



Strategic Thinking: An ability to look beyond individual project issues and constraints to focus positively on the "bigger picture". Ability to execute the Asset Management strategy and Lifecycle in accordance with project delivery requirements.



Problem Solving & Analysis : Analysing issues and risks and developing effective solutions to reduce risk.



Decision Making : Provides a framework for effective decision-making and program management within the SPU through structured governance. Demonstrates an ability to make decisions, initiate actions, and take initiative.



Quality Orientation: Promotes a culture of quality, conciseness, continuous improvement, and value creation. Promotes best practice programme management by instilling ownership in the quality management programme.



Communication: Ability to clearly articulate requirements and translate them into project or action plans. Speaks clearly, fluently, and persuasively to motivate staff, internal clients, and subject matter experts to deliver quality work





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.