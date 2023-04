Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline​.

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels. ​

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required​.

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings​.

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.​

Manages the site business support squad backlog​.​

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behavours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people​.

Supports the DLs to improve discipline and develop people capability through leadership, coaching, training, and mentoring​.

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members​.​

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs​.

Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process​.

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking​.

Manages contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.​​

Supports assurance in accordance with the projects common process​.​

Develop site Project Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement​.

Support and implement the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.​​

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises​.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!The GoM and TT Site Projects PCM is responsible for leading the projects controls squad supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and site project squads to provide day to day Project Controls support.​The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders​.