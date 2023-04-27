Site traffic information and cookies

Project Controls Manager

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Indiana - Whiting, United States - Texas - Houston, United States - Washington - Blaine
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147615BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis

The central PCM is responsible for supporting and/or leading projects and TAR controls squads supporting governance and verification activities, generates TAR and Project portfolio / program / summary level reports and perform analysis, and project and TAR delivery. It will work closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day TAR and Project Controls support.
Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure performance of controls activities, and closely monitor controls performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and important metrics are met.


Key Accountabilities

Discipline Management

  • Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline.
  • Carries out technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels.
  • Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required.
  • Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings.
  • Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.
  • Manages the site business support squad backlog.
People Development
  • Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people.
  • Supports the DLs to improve discipline and develop people capability through leadership, coaching, training, and mentoring.
  • Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members.
Supporting the Business
  • Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs.
  • Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the subject area and incorporate into the prioritization process.
  • Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking.
  • Leads contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.
Governance and Verification
  • Supports assurance in accordance with the projects common process.
Controls
  • Develop site Project Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement.
  • Support and implement the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements and customers.
Benchmarking
  • Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises.

Essential Experience and Education

  • 10 years industry experience in TAR / Project Controls – in the Petrochemical / Chemical Industry.
  • Experience in Leading a Controls Team.
  • Capable of multi-tasking and delivering in a fast-paced environment (must have excellent time management skills)
  • Experienced in Microsoft Office Suite, and Reporting Tools (PowerBI).
  • Understands stage gated process, TAR execution and controls principles.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Project Management or Project Controls.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

