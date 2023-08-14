Project Controls Manager

Job summary

We are looking to fill two roles covering Eastern and Western hemisphere, although the role is posted as UK/US based, it’s also open to other locations. The central PCM is responsible for supporting and/or leading projects and TAR controls squads supporting governance and verification activities, generates TAR and Project portfolio / program / summary level reports and perform analysis, and project and TAR delivery. It will work closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day TAR and Project Controls support. Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure performance of controls activities, and closely monitor controls performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and important metrics are met.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Key Accountabilities



Discipline Management

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline.

Carries out technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels.

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required.

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings.

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.

Manages the site business support squad backlog.

People Development

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people.

Supports the DLs to improve discipline and develop people capability through leadership, coaching, training, and mentoring.

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members.

Supporting the Business

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs.

Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the subject area and incorporate into the prioritization process.

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking.

Leads contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.

Governance and Verification

Supports assurance in accordance with the projects common process.

Controls

Develop site Project Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement.

Support and implement the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements and customers.

Benchmarking

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises.

Essential Experience and Education

10 years industry experience in TAR / Project Controls – in the Petrochemical / Chemical Industry.

Experience in Leading a Controls Team.

Capable of multi-tasking and delivering in a fast-paced environment (must have excellent time management skills)

Experienced in Microsoft Office Suite, and Reporting Tools (PowerBI).

Understands stage gated process, TAR execution and controls principles.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Project Management or Project Controls.

How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000 - $190,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Why Join Us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!





Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.