Project Controls Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The Production East Site Projects PCM is responsible for leading the projects controls squad supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and site project squads to provide day to day Project Controls support. The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role SynopsisThe Production East Site Projects PCM is responsible for leading the projects controls squad supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and site project squads to provide day to day Project Controls support.The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Discipline Management​

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline​

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels ​

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required​

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings​

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.​

Manages the site business support squad backlog​

​

People Development​

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people​

Supports the DLs to improve discipline and develop people capability through leadership, coaching, training, and mentoring​

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members​

Supporting the Business​

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs​

Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process​

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking​

Manages contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.​

Governance and Verification​

Supports assurance in accordance with the projects common process​

Controls​

Develop site Project Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement​

Support and implement the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders​

Benchmarking​

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises​

​

Crucial Education:

Bachelors or Masters in Engineering, Project Management or Project Controls

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

10+ years of relevant experience (within the Chemical / Petrochemical / Industrial / Refining / Production Areas)

3+ Years team lead experience, ability to coach, mentor and share best practice and knowledge

Proven experience in stage gated processes with a strong track record of delivery

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Project Leadership

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose work that meet the needs of the business

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, PowerBI, other data analysis tools along with MS office

Desirable criteria:

Accredited Project Controls Professional and / or Project Management Professional (AACE, RICS, PMP, APM)

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

Experience with bp Capital Value Process / Project Common Process

Experience in portfolio analysis and resource modeling

Good understanding of internal and external (independent) benchmarking

Detail experience working and performance managing EPC contractors

Experience with agile ways of working, data analytics and visualization and delivering process simplification

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.