Project Controls Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

The Programme Controls Manager is responsible for managing a team of project controls discipline professionals to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost, project MoC, and project/function risks. The role will also develop the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders. They will report directly in to the Global Execution Manager.

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Day to Day responsibilities:

Act as the main point of contact for all programme controls related activity for the project(s)/ Operations.

Lead the project controls team, ensuring project controls capability onboard at the right time/place.

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate.

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs).

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the project /programme.

Develop progress and performance criteria and reporting tools to support management review.

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed with Programme Leadership monthly.

Implement and maintain technology relevant cost/schedule estimating processes and the norms to support them.

Maintain accuracy and visibility of Capex/Opex KPIs Ensure programme change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends).

Coordinate quarterly financial updates (QPF’s) and internal Project Controls verification reviews.

Ensure Programme Information Management support is in place to support the project / programme.

Essential experience and job requirements

Proven Industry Project Experience.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of programmes/projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

As strong understanding of the Digital & Transformational data opportunities available within the Project Controls and Information Handover environments.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of programme / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

Ability to speak other EV market languages are a benefit

Understanding of different economic models / payment mechanisms available in, the EV market and Electricity supply markets, New Energy (inc. carbon credits, pricing of different energy types etc…)



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



