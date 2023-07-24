Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Project Controls Manager

(Egyptian nationalities only)

bp sees huge potential for upstream gas projects in the East Nile Delta (END) in terms of future growth and investment. It is an exciting time to join the END team as bp embarks on a executing a number of exciting projects within the basin.

The Harmattan Deep field is located in the END in El Burg Offshore (EBO) concession which is held by Shell (60%, operator) and bp (40%). Harmattan field development project will be driven by PhPC Joint Venture. The project is currently in the Define stage and will be entering the Execute stage by the end of 2023.

bp is in search for a Project Controls Manager for Harmattan Deep project. The Project Controls Manager will be responsible for integrating across all project functions (subsurface, wells/drilling, facilities, etc) to ensure that the project's cost and schedule targets are achieved. This role will be based in PhPC Joint Venture and will report to the Project's General Manager.

In this role You will:

Lead the Project Controls team for Harmattan Deep project

Develop and ensure the implementation of the Project Services and Controls strategy, plans and procedures, reflecting both PhPC and contractor roles and responsibilities.

Lead contractors to ensure compliance with the Project Services/Controls strategies, plans and procedures and initiate corrective actions when required.

Handle the project’s cost and schedule until close-out of the project and develop appropriate KPI's to supervise the progress of the project.

Implement the project’s risk management process, coordinate the development of risk mitigation plans, and ensure that the project’s risk register is up to date.

Deliver periodical project reports to key collaborators

Implement the Project Management of Change procedure.

Work with Finance function to ensure adequate financial controls are implemented.

Collaborate with functional manager in the core organization on independent assurance activities

What You will need to be successful:

Degree qualified in an engineering or relevant science field

Minimum of 15 years of relevant industry experience with confirmed capability and track record in delivering sophisticated projects

Deep technical expertise in areas related to project controls

Professional accreditation to an international standard by professional association/s – e.g. APM, PMP, etc.

Experience working in Joint Venture companies is desirable

Proven track record to network and influence across organisational boundaries

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent English oral and written communication skills



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

