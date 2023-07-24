Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Controls Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the successful planning, monitoring, and control of our onshore renewable energy projects. This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The Project Controls Manager is responsible for coordinating the timely and efficient execution of our projects.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Controls Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the successful planning, monitoring, and control of our onshore renewable energy projects.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Project Controls Strategy: Develop and implement project controls strategies, systems, and procedures to ensure effective project planning, execution, and control throughout the project lifecycle.
Planning and Scheduling: Collaborate with project teams to develop detailed project schedules, including work breakdown structures (WBS), critical path analysis, and resource-loaded schedules, using project management software.
Develop and implement an effective and timely cost and schedule interface exchange between project delivery teams for an overall roll up for project wide reporting
Develop a close relationship with construction, finance and PSCM resources to ensure an integrated view of cost, commitments and accrual based reporting.
Cost Management: Lead all aspects of the development and management of project budgets, cost estimates, and cost control measures, leading all aspects of project expenditures, and analyzing cost performance. Be a catalyst for portfolio level finance look ahead and long-term portfolio planning for the region.
Risk Management: Identify project risks and develop risk management strategies, including risk assessments, mitigation plans, and contingency plans, to minimize project delays and cost overruns.
Change Management: Monitor and control changes to project scope, schedule, and budget, ensuring appropriate change control processes are followed and the impact of changes is assessed.
Performance and Progress Monitoring: Establish project performance metrics and Key Performance Indicators, supervise project progress, and provide regular reports on project status, variances, and deviations to project collaborators.
Quality Control: Implement quality control processes and procedures to ensure compliance with project specifications, standards, and regulatory requirements.
Document Control: Establish and maintain effective document control systems to handle project documentation and governance, including contracts, drawings, specifications, and other project-related documents.
Communication and Teamwork: Foster effective communication and collaboration between project teams, collaborators, and contractors to ensure alignment and timely resolution of project control issues.
Lessons Learned: Conduct project reviews and analysis to identify lessons learned, standard processes, and areas for improvement, and implement recommendations in future projects.
Domestic Travel up to 25%
Essential Experience & Education
Bachelor's degree in engineering, project management, project controls or a related field; a master's degree is a plus.
A minimum of 10 years experience in handling project controls elements of energy and infrastructure projects with 7 years direct experience in onshore wind and solar. Hydrogen experiences a plus.
Strong expertise in project planning, scheduling, cost control, risk management, and organisational change principles.
Able to optimise project concepts to deliver low levelized cost of electricity or hydrogen without compromising on safety.
Proficiency in project management methodologies, tools, and software, such as Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, or similar.
Knowledge of renewable energy project lifecycle and industry-specific project controls requirements and standards.
Leadership skills to lead and empower project controls teams and facilitate cross-functional collaboration.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.