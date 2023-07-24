Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Controls Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the successful planning, monitoring, and control of our onshore renewable energy projects. This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The Project Controls Manager is responsible for coordinating the timely and efficient execution of our projects.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Controls Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the successful planning, monitoring, and control of our onshore renewable energy projects.This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities.The Project Controls Manager is responsible for coordinating the timely and efficient execution of our projects.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Project Controls Strategy: Develop and implement project controls strategies, systems, and procedures to ensure effective project planning, execution, and control throughout the project lifecycle.

Planning and Scheduling: Collaborate with project teams to develop detailed project schedules, including work breakdown structures (WBS), critical path analysis, and resource-loaded schedules, using project management software.

Develop and implement an effective and timely cost and schedule interface exchange between project delivery teams for an overall roll up for project wide reporting

Develop a close relationship with construction, finance and PSCM resources to ensure an integrated view of cost, commitments and accrual based reporting.

Cost Management: Lead all aspects of the development and management of project budgets, cost estimates, and cost control measures, leading all aspects of project expenditures, and analyzing cost performance. Be a catalyst for portfolio level finance look ahead and long-term portfolio planning for the region.

Risk Management: Identify project risks and develop risk management strategies, including risk assessments, mitigation plans, and contingency plans, to minimize project delays and cost overruns.

Change Management: Monitor and control changes to project scope, schedule, and budget, ensuring appropriate change control processes are followed and the impact of changes is assessed.

Performance and Progress Monitoring: Establish project performance metrics and Key Performance Indicators, supervise project progress, and provide regular reports on project status, variances, and deviations to project collaborators.

Quality Control: Implement quality control processes and procedures to ensure compliance with project specifications, standards, and regulatory requirements.

Document Control: Establish and maintain effective document control systems to handle project documentation and governance, including contracts, drawings, specifications, and other project-related documents.

Communication and Teamwork: Foster effective communication and collaboration between project teams, collaborators, and contractors to ensure alignment and timely resolution of project control issues.

Lessons Learned: Conduct project reviews and analysis to identify lessons learned, standard processes, and areas for improvement, and implement recommendations in future projects.