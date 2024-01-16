Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of Estimating, Planning / Scheduling, Cost, Project MoC, and Risks for the function and development of the Project Services and Controls strategy, plans and procedures, contributing to the strategic development of continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.



We are looking for a Project Controls Manager (PCM) to work on some of our largest and most strategic new energy projects covering Hydrogen (H2) and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS). The role will directly support the VP Projects H2/CCS and will also work closely with other Operating Base VPs and Unit Leads (PGMs) around the globe, as required. Co-located with the VP H2/CCS in the UK (Sunbury), this role leads and integrates a team of project controls professionals to deliver project controls support across a global portfolio of H2 and CCS projects, with the focus being on how these projects are set-up for success in the Define (FEL3) and Execute stages and also getting an early view of what is being developed in the front-end (Concept Development & Optimize) stages to ensure an integrated and systematic handover of projects from Front End to the H2/CCS Operating Base. The PCM will ensure the integrity and efficiency of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost, project MoC, and project/function risks; working to drive standard project controls procedures / tools, execute continuous improvement, and manage conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholder expectations.

Key Accountabilities;

Act as the primary point of contact for all project controls related activity for the VP Projects H2/CCS and integrate the project controls team supporting the project(s), working with sub-discipline leaders to ensure project controls capability onboarded at the right time/place. This role is a member of the Projects H2/CCS Leadership Team.

Work with other PCMs and Project Controls Discipline Leads (PCDLs) to provide an integrated view of the H2/CCS portfolio

Drive and execute standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline. Implement reliable tools, systems & processes, and embrace best practices vital to successfully supervise progress and control project costs and risks

Ensure delivery of stage gate estimates and schedules (including the basis of estimate) to underpin Finance Memorandums (FMs). Ensure development, maintenance and review of the master schedules both at project and portfolio levels, including impact assessment of change/trends and uncertainties.

Support clear MOC development and sign-off for handover of VP accountabilities between the front end organisation and the H2/CCS operating base.

Ensure the preparation, tracking and review of detailed project cost reports including budgets, commitments, actuals, forecasts, variances and uncertainties.

Deliver accurate and timely performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.

Manage contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.

Support Finance and Procurement teams with multi-year development and construction portfolio planning, including capital forecasts and working capital needs.

Promote knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings. ​

Essential Requirements;

Proven experience of project controls and industry experience

Strong leadership experience, with a confirmed history of working in ambiguity

Solid understanding of budgeting, forecasting and planning software, processes and best practices

Ability to work with all levels of management and key stakeholders

Proven track record of balancing multiple projects and meeting deadlines

Bias for standardization, simplification and efficiency, promoting consistent fit-for-purpose deliverables that comply with our project procedures and guidelines and meet business needs

Good written & verbal communication skills



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



