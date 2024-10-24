Project Controls Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Join bp as Project and Turnaround Controls Manager (PTCM)!

The deployed PTCM is responsible for leading the Projects and TAR Controls squad, supporting governance and verification activities. The role works closely with the Unit Lead, and Projects and TAR squads to provide day to day Controls support. Responsible for, and ensures the integrity and efficiency of: estimating, scheduling, cost management and management of change

Disciplines Management

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the subject area

Carries out technical standards through verification and mentorship for technical assurance on work completed by field members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes knowledge sharing among subject area members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings

Delivers accurate and timely performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.

Responsible for the site business support squad backlog

People Development

Provide transparent safety leadership to model desired behaviors to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Supports the Central Controls DLs to improve team and people capability through coaching, training, and mentoring

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members

Supporting the Business

Be an active member of the global Controls community

Supports Delivery and Functional Controls Field Leads to define priorities for the subject area and incorporate into the prioritization process

At Site Level:

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Advises contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.4.Governance and Verification

Supports Project and TAR assurance in accordance with the Projects and TAR Common Processes (PCP/TCP)

Controls: Develop site Project and TAR Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement

8+ years’ shown experience

Must have led a controls team (Leadership skills)

Possess analytic and control skills

Must have excellent time management skills and be able to deliver quickly in a short window of time

Must be highly proficient with Microsoft Office Suite

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Project Management or Project Controls

At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.

Production & operations: This is the place to truly motivate change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



