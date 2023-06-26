Project Controls Manager (m/f/d) Full-time

Job summary

As Project Controls Manager you are responsible for leading the projects controls squad, supporting governance and verification activities. You will collaborate closely with the Unit Lead, and site project squads to provide day to day Project Controls support. With your contribution you help to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; Your major business target is to continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of your stakeholders

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



How you can help shape the future:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Discipline Management​

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline​

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels ​

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required​

Promotes knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings​

Delivers accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks, and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.​

Manages the squad backlog​

People Development​

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people​

Supports the Discipline Leads to improve discipline health and develop people capability through leadership, coaching, training, and mentoring​

Supports the on-boarding of new project controls members​

Supporting the Business​

Understands Gelsenkirchen site priorities and supports unit / squad leads to build their backlogs​

Manages contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.​

Supports discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process​

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking​

Governance and Verification​

Supports assurance in accordance with the projects common process​

Controls​

Develop site Project Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement​

Support and implement the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders​

Benchmarking​

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises​

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelors or Masters degree in engineering

More than 10 years of relevant professional experience (within the Chemical / Petrochemical / Industrial / Refining / Production Areas) in Project Management or Project Controls

More than 3 years team lead experience, ability to coach, mentor and share best practice and knowledge

Very good German and English language skill (at least CEFR level C1)

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Project Leadership

Commitment for simplification and efficiency and in particular a focus on fit-for-purpose work that meet the needs of the business

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy in Germany

Experience in portfolio analysis and resource modelling

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, PowerBI, other data analysis tools along with MS office

Beneficial is the qualification as an Accredited Project Controls Professional and / or Project Management Professional (AACE, RICS, PMP, APM)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.