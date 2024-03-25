Job summary

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

We’re currently looking for a QLD Project Coordinator to join our Queensland team, reporting to QLD Construction Lead you will provide coordination, planning, administration and monitoring of organisational support activities to assist the project management tasks and portfolio management required for the delivery of projects.

What you can expect in this role:

Manage the financial processes associated with the Regional Project Portfolio - project budget releases, purchase orders, journals, accruals, goods receipting invoice payments, asset creation and other related financial data.

Manage the organisational processes associated with the Regional Project Portfolio - reporting, systems simplification, WIP management, WBS structures, project setup, project close out.

Develop and maintain the project library, filing, recording and reporting systems.

Develop and implement appropriate configuration and coordination management procedures.

Coordinate the production of all reports and produce project, program & portfolio summary reports.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Vocational qualification in project or business administration.

3+ years’ experience in a project supporting role, in a complex business environment.

Experience in project administration & monitoring and organisational activity support.

Highly Competent in use of MS suite; Excel/Powerpoint/Project.

Good time management skills and the ability to prioritise.

Working experience with Project Management information systems.

Ability to work in fast paced environment, managing multiple priorities and working autonomously.

Working knowledge and experience with SAP, Ariba or an equivalent P2P system, highly desirable.

Working knowledge of SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



