Project Coordinator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To provide support to the GBS Pune Centre Head and site leadership team in project coordination, administration, and calendar and expense management support

The role is required to support the site leadership team in the day-to-day functioning and includes co-ordination with other functions/ departments. The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.

Key Accountabilities

Support Site BMG Lead and Program Management Lead in coordinating Sister-related projects and activities:

Assist in the development of project plans, timelines, and schedules, working close with the various functions and teams. Coordinate project activities, resources, equipment, and information.

Liaise with clients to identify and define project requirements, scope, and objectives.

Monitor project progress and handle any issues that arise. Support in supervising project status addressing to all participants.

Documentation and Reporting: Prepare and maintain project documentation, plans, and reports. Ensure all required documents are up-to-date, accurate, and accurately filed

Meticulously leading the calendar and email inbox while acting as a delegate to thoughtfully lead daily commitments, improving leadership efficiency.

To be closely involved with issues relating to the team agenda, objectives and accountabilities to ensure that matters are looked after in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members.

Preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets and other administrative tasks.

Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with minimal direction.

Manage outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards

Assist in developing presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and improving meetings through preparation of attendees.

Ensure confidentiality of all work.

Managing all required meeting related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and supervise responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

Coordinate, organise and administer communications / arrangements for internal/ external group meetings, events and conferences.

Coordinate and host visitors at site and off-sire.

Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)

Ensuring that manager is equipped with all vital information regarding the meeting and conferences.

Filing and maintenance of records and ensuring proper documentation with the highest level of confidentiality.

Implement seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.

Education:

Graduate degree or equivalent experience in any field.

Experience: Around 8 – 10 years’ experience in senior secretarial support roles kills & Competencies:

Proven work experience as a Project Coordinator or similar role

Strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in intelligent diary management

Experience of operating in an international business

Experience of managing global collaborators

Experience using procurement system

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment

Experience in managing multiple sophisticated travel arrangements

Experience of fielding issues and delegating / bringing up as appropriate

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills.

Excellent social skills, both verbal and written

Excellent team working skills crucial and a “can do” positive demeanour.

Outstanding knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. Concur, JDE etc),

.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

