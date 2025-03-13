Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Job Purpose:

The Project Coordinator – Business Operations Integrator will play a critical role in ensuring detailed coordination and execution of business engagement activities. This role supports the Business Engagement Manager in handling all forms of engagements, managing visits, and overseeing logistics at a business operations location. The individual will act as an integrator, facilitating cross-functional collaboration, ensuring operational efficiency, and enabling a smooth experience for internal and external collaborators.

Key Results & Accountabilities

1. Business Engagement Support

• Assist the Business Engagement Manager in planning, coordinating, and performing all engagement activities.

• Serve as the primary point of contact for customers involved in engagements.

• Prepare reports, presentations, and briefing materials for meetings and engagements.

• Facilitate communication between business teams, external partners, and leadership.



2. Visit & Event Management

• Plan and coordinate business visits, including executive leadership visits, vendor interactions, and client engagements.

• Organize agendas, itineraries, and briefing documents for visits.

• Ensure a smooth experience for visitors by coordinating logistics such as transport, accommodation, meeting spaces, and technical requirements.

• Handle the execution of town halls, workshops, and networking sessions at the business operations location.

3. Logistics & Operational Coordination

• Oversee logistical arrangements for meetings, training sessions, and events at the site.

• Ensure availability of meeting rooms, audiovisual equipment, catering, and required materials.

• Handle procurement and vendor coordination for engagement-related requirements.

• Monitor and own the budget for business engagements and related logistics.



4. Customer Management & Communication

• Act as the integrator between business operations, corporate teams, and external partners.

• Ensure timely communication and follow-ups related to business engagements.

• Support internal teams with engagement-related documentation, approvals, and compliance processes.

• Assist in preparing engagement dashboards, tracking partner feedback, and identifying improvement areas.



5. Process Improvement & Best Practices

• Find opportunities to improve the efficiency of engagements, visit management, and logistical processes.

• Implement standard methodologies for smooth coordination between different business functions.

• Develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for engagement logistics and partner interactions.

Education & Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business administration, Operations Management, Event Management, or a related field.

PMP (Project Management Professional) or event planning certification (preferred but not mandatory).

Experience:

5-7 years of experience in project coordination, business engagement, corporate event management, or administrative operations.

Prior experience working in a business operations environment or supporting senior business leaders.

Experience in leading logistics, vendor coordination, and partner engagement.

Skills & Competencies:

Strong coordination and interpersonal skills – ability to handle multiple engagements and logistics simultaneously.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – ability to coordinate with senior leadership, vendors, and operational teams.

Attention to detail – ability to ensure smooth execution of business engagements.

Proactive problem-solving – ability to anticipate challenges and resolve them efficiently.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook) and event management tools.

Ability to work under critical scenario and adapt to a fast-paced business environment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.