As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Project Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating, planning, administering, and monitoring organisational support activities to assist with project management and portfolio management tasks essential for successful project delivery.

This role will lead all aspects of regional project administration and handle financial processes associated with the Regional Project Portfolio.

Responsibilities include project budget reconciliation, handling purchase orders, journals, accruals, goods receipting invoice payments, asset creation, and maintaining other relevant financial data!

Shift Timing : 6:00am to 3:00pm IST

Coordinate the production of all reports and compile project, program, and portfolio summary reports

Manage the organisational processes associated with the Regional Project Portfolio, including reporting, systems simplification, project administrative closeout and management, Work-break down structures, project setup, and project closeout.

Develop and maintain project library, filing, recording, and reporting systems

Ensure that project closeouts are completed within three months of handing over a project to the business

Actively contribute to regional forums by providing a clear understanding of project matters and commercial impacts to support business advancement

Lead project coordination efforts with project managers, suppliers, and outsourced providers to ensure end-to-end delivery of the entire pipeline of projects in alignment with the network plan and capital budget

Proven experience of minimum 5 years in project administration, monitoring, and organisational activity support

Highly proficient in the use of the Microsoft suite, including advanced reporting capabilities in Excel

Excellent time management skills with the ability to prioritise effectively with proven working experience with Project Management Information Systems

Capable of growing in a fast-paced environment while prioritizing multiple priorities and working independently

Experience with SAP, Ariba, or an equivalent P2P system is desirable!





You will collaborate with a team of Construction and Project professionals committed to delivering safe, reliable, and timely projects. Our emphasis is on operational excellence, risk management, and improving returns through focused investments, thereby redefining strategy into success.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.