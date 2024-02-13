Project Coordinator/Engineer – Fire Protection

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

As a project coordinator/engineer specializing in Fire Protection for oil storage terminals across the UK, France, and South Africa, your primary role entails being responsible for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of critical fire protection systems and infrastructure. Your responsibilities encompass coordinating resources efficiently, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams, and interfacing directly with suppliers and local fire authorities. It is imperative that you strictly adhere to Bp and industry standards and regulations to uphold the utmost level of fire safety and emergency response readiness.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Formulate and meticulously document a comprehensive fire protection strategy aligned with BP's long-term objectives, specifically tailored to safeguarding terminal operations in Europe and South Africa (ESA). Take leadership in developing risk assessments and mitigation plans, overseeing the implementation of control measures to efficiently mitigate identified risks. Handle third-party contractors effectively where necessary to execute the strategy or its components. Provide a detailed overview and effectively communicate notifications regarding Fire Protection Mitigation (M) barriers, covering critical elements such as the Firewater system, Emergency response protocols, Fire and gas detection systems, and Fire-fighting equipment and piping systems.

Ensure that inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) procedures for each ESA terminals adhere rigorously to both bp and regulatory standards. Where gaps exist, collaborate with the facility’s local team to devise practical solutions for ensuring compliance. Provide comprehensive reports and communicate effectively with the Engineering team and upper management, conveying the status of existing fire protection systems' health and integrity. Make sure stringent record-keeping practices within facilities, advocating for accuracy and completeness across all fire protection documentation.

Contribute to or secure technical guidance from subject matter experts (SMEs) regarding the scope of new designs, repairs, and replacements of fire protection systems projects. Actively participate in the Management of Change (MOC) process, contributes through the project lifecycle from appraise and select to operates, and the documentation processes to ensure thorough integration of fire protection measures.

Assists in both internal and external audits to evaluate the effectiveness of fire protection systems and the corresponding record-keeping processes.

Engage with internal and external stakeholders in a collaborative manner to conduct thorough investigations and swiftly resolve issues. Contribute significantly to the development of policies and procedures that closely align with the overarching fire protection strategy.

Provide or facilitate the procurement of technical authority advice and support in the field of fire protection, particularly during troubleshooting and emergency situations. Stay informed about the latest developments in fire protection guidelines and standards, conducting thorough gap analyses to assess the impact of these updates. Maintain and enhance professional and technical proficiency by actively participating in workshops and regularly reviewing pertinent professional publications.

Essential Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or other fire related work experience.

Proven pertinent experience is required.

Demonstrate analytical skills for risk assessment and hazard identification.

Demonstrate capability to identify the necessity for, solicit, and oversee specialized expertise essential for accountable tasks.

Demonstrate robust collaboration and interpersonal skills, fostering strong relationships with both the operations team and multidisciplinary teams.

Effectively communicate across all organizational levels with clarity and confidence.

Ability to travel internationally up to 25% to EU and South African oil storage terminals.

Desirable Qualification:

Bachelor's degree in Fire Protection Engineering, Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology, or other related Engineering specializing in fire protection.

Demonstrate engineering experience in fire protection with a focus on oil storage terminals.

Proficiency in fire protection system design software and modeling tools.

Demonstrate knowledge and experience in designing or reviewing designs for active fire protection systems, fire and gas detection, and passive fire protection.

Proficiency in relevant codes and standards, including NFPA, I-Codes published by ICC, ANSI, EU regulations, API standards, and EN and EI (Energy Institute) guidelines.

Experience in identifying and implementing local regulations pertaining to fire protection systems and design.

Proficiency in French.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

