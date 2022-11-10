Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Project Cost Specialist, bp pulse China

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required 可协商
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142696BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Familiar with the pricing norms of budget, cost valuation standard, bills of quantities etc. of various provinces and cities, establish and maintain a cost database for the company.
  • Be responsible for the prediction and pre-control of charging station cost, create pricing specifications for the company.
  • Be responsible for the project budget, construction cost analysis, engineering update approval, and project final account for charging station project.
  • Be responsible for the preparation of self-build project quantity list, bidding documents and pre-bid bottom control price; preparation of the budget estimate with evidence; and strict and robust control on investment.
  • Be responsible for preparing the definition and training guidance and audit of project cost standards for project partners, providing strong support on cost for smooth delivery of the business with partners.
  • Participate in the creation of the cost management system, procurement mechanism, cost management system, and collaborate with relevant departments to make decisions on construction costs and investment plans.
  • Review construction drawings, and proactively provide suggestions for cost optimization.
  • Other miscellaneous work.
Essential Education:
  • Bachelor’s degree with MBA preferred
  • National recognized second-level or first-level cost engineer is preferred
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • At least 4 years of pre-settlement experience in electrical engineering industry
  • Familiar with cost software (e.g., Glodon), CAD software
  • Familiar with relevant national norms and policies on real estate, finance, engineering pre-settlement, and national quota and cost market
  • Ability to manage complicated project delivery by managing both internal and external interfaces
  • Ability to effectively partner with other team members, cross-functional team, peers
  • Act with integrity
Desirable Criteria:
  • Basic understanding of the market and pricing of power supply and distribution materials and equipment
  • Three years' experience in construction cost for charging stations, or over 5 years' experience in the construction cost of power supply and distribution projects will be a plus
  • Experience in multi-cultural team management
  • Bias for action and problem-solving competencies
  • Excellent communicator with deep people leadership experience who can coordinate a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders
  • Experience working in Agile Product Teams

