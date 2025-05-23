Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Project Delivery Lead !

Job Purpose

This role within the Transformation team is working closely with Project Managers with a primary objective of coordinating/supporting the project delivery.

Therole will work on managing/coordinating small scale projects independently or squads/workstreams of large-scaleand sophisticated projects/programs under the supervision of a ProjectDelivery manager. ​

Key Accountabilities

The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the other Project members, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be-



• Leading project delivery on small scale initiatives & projects

• Leading workstreams/squads within large sophisticated projects/programs

• Participating in the creation of the Argument and input into prioritisation

• Benefits realisation tracking and reporting

• May provide coaching or professional mentorship to peers or cross-function teams

• May handle blocking issues and chips in root cause analysis

• Act in the absence of the Project Manager if required

Key Challenges

Tight timelines and multiple concurrent automation assessments

Broad spectrum of partners, with competing priorities

Multiple interdependencies across projects/programmes

Global nature of projects and need to co - ordinate across multiple regions and business

Essential Education



•Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business or related field.



Essential Experience

• Good communicator in the BP Business language

• Collaborator management skills

• Influencing skills at all levels of the organization

• Strong financial foresight

• High degree of personal impact

• Budget management, case and financial workbook management

• Worked with cross functional and globally dispersed collaborators to understand business outcome requirements

• Experience of working within a projected environment

• Familiarity with agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, etc.)

• Experience in handling small scale projects

• Experience with business process/value stream analysis



Desirable Criteria

• Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements

• Demonstrate shared dedication to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflict situations

• Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and prioritize highly complex issues

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged

• Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Client Counseling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

