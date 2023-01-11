Project Delivery Manager

Job summary

The post-holder will work as part of the team delivering the Transformation Programmes. They will take responsibility for workstreams/focus areas part of a project or programme and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programme and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include managing a team of BP and contract staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation Programme.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Manage and lead an integrated team of BP and contract staff to execute the portfolio of projects

• Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan

• Ensure the programme approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied

• Determining and applying the most appropriate delivery methodology approach as the project requires

• Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for 2019 transformation

• Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget;

• Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported • Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met

• Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets

• Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle

• Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented

• Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.



Education Essentials

• Bachelor’s degree.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies Delivery Experience

• Experience in Project Management across full project lifecycle with 12+ years of experience (essential)

• Proven delivery experience in project delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

• As-is process – Study

• Requirement analysis

• Create a TOM (Target operating model)& Implementing

• Proven Agile experience in delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

• Experience of automation or implementation of RPA automation projects (desirable)

• Experience working in a dependent multi agile team environment (essential)

• Demonstrated Facilitation, Communication and Organisational skills (essential)

• One of Certified PMP/scrum master/scrum practitioner (essential)

• Experience of successful delivery of two or more projects/programmes from inception to completion (essential)

• History of improving delivery performance (essential)

Project Delivery Manager – Job Description

• Ability to conceptualise and systematically work through projects in accordance with a structured methodology

• Experience of working in an onsite / offshore setup with requirement directly or indirectly coming from various groups. Should be able to extend consultation, high level solution and the precise implementation methodology for each of those requirements

