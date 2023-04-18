Project Delivery Manager

Job summary





ROLE SYNOPSIS



This role involves two key responsibilities.



1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects

2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects



This needs four essential key skill areas.



1. Domain – Procurement

2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP HANA)

3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Lead some of the global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP HANA and a host of legacy applications.

• Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

• Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

• Run multiple projects within a program

• Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

• Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member

performance.

• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms

• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global

programs under the agile framework





ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must

• MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a

must



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• More than 12 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation

• Should have strong experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain

(procurement)

• Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba)

and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multidisciplined global teams.

• Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP

Ariba in a global role.

• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large

global organizations.

• Strong Agile skills



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid

communication, and interpersonal skills.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

• Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers) will be a plus





