Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Project Delivery Manager

Project Delivery Manager

Project Delivery Manager

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147297BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary



ROLE SYNOPSIS

This role involves two key responsibilities.

1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects
2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas.

1. Domain – Procurement
2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP HANA)
3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Lead some of the global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP HANA and a host of legacy applications.
• Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.
• Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.
• Run multiple projects within a program
• Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.
• Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member
performance.
• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms
• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global
programs under the agile framework


ROLE SYNOPSIS

This role involves two key responsibilities.

1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects
2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas.

1. Domain – Procurement
2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP HANA)
3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Lead some of the global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP
HANA and a host of legacy applications.
• Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.
• Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.
• Run multiple projects within a program
• Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.
• Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member
performance.
• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms
• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global
programs under the agile framework

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must
• MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a
must

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• More than 12 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation
• Should have strong experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain
(procurement)
• Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba)
and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multidisciplined global teams.
• Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP
Ariba in a global role.
• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large
global organizations.
• Strong Agile skills

DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid
communication, and interpersonal skills.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
• Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers) will be a plus


ROLE SYNOPSIS

This role involves two key responsibilities.

1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects
2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas.

1. Domain – Procurement
2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP HANA)
3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Lead some of the global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP HANA and a host of legacy applications.
• Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.
• Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.
• Run multiple projects within a program
• Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.
• Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member
performance.
• Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms
• Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global
programs under the agile framework

Apply Search all jobs at bp