Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Project Delivery Manager (Fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities

Continually analyse lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

5 to 6 years of relevant Project or Program management experience

Experience with transitions

Track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong computer literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Certification in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested