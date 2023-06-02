Project Delivery Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

This role involves two key responsibilities: 1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects 2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects This needs four essential key skill areas 1. Domain – Procurement 2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA) 3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile

Finance



Business Support Group



This role involves two key responsibilities:1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projectsThis needs four essential key skill areas1. Domain – Procurement2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA)3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile



Lead some of the global procurement transformation projects, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and a host of legacy applications.

Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

Run multiple projects within a program

Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.

Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms

Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must

MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a must

More than 12 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation

Should have strong experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

Strong Agile skills

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Business Procurement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Procurement Management, Procurement Systems, Project and programme management, SAP Ariba {+ 8 more}



