Project Delivery Manager

This role involves two key responsibilities: 1. Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects 2. Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects This needs four essential key skill areas 1. Domain – Procurement 2. Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA) 3. Methodologies – PMP or Agile
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Business Procurement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Procurement Management, Procurement Systems, Project and programme management, SAP Ariba {+ 8 more}
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.