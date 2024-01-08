Project Delivery Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



IT&S Group



Responsible for the definition, approach, facilitation and satisfactory completion of medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact), managing a team to achieve objectives of projects and/or change initiatives, maintaining project plans, managing project risks, leveraging relationships to achieve stakeholder buy-in and driving continuous improvement efforts. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The post-holder will work as part of the team delivering the Transformation program. They will take responsibility for workstreams/focus areas part of a project or program and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programmed and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include managing a team of BP and contract staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation programmed.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and lead an integrated team of BP and contract staff to execute the portfolio of projects.

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan.

Ensure the program approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied.

Determining and applying the most appropriate delivery methodology approach as the project requires

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for 2019 transformation.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget; -

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported.

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met.

Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets.

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Education Essentials

Bachelor’s degree.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Delivery Experience

Experience in Project Management across full project lifecycle with 12-15+ years of experience (essential)

Proven delivery experience in project delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

Proven Agile experience in delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

Experience of automation or implementation of RPA automation projects (desirable)

Experience working in a dependent multi agile team environment (essential)

Demonstrated Facilitation, Communication and Organizational skills (essential)

One of Certified PMP/scrum master/scrum practitioner (essential)

Experience of successful delivery of two or more projects/programmed from inception to completion (essential)

History of improving delivery performance (essential)





