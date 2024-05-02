Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Project Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

We are looking for a

Project Delivery Manager

to join our Procurement Digital Strategy & Transformation team. We focused on transforming our procurement function both for our internal customers and the business as a whole through our deployed of our new digital operating system landscape.

In this role you will be leading one or more global projects or streams helping to deliver our transformation goals. You will be managing teams of experts located around the globe to ensure on time, in budget and quality. The projects you will lead may cover SAP Ariba, Salesforce SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and other legacy applications. You will need deep experience of leading projects teams to success using project management methodologies and personal drive for excellence. You will have had exposure to outstanding change management and process optimisation.

In this role You will:

Lead one or more global procurement transformation projects, encompassing Salesforce, SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and other legacy applications.

Apply outstanding project management methodology to drive successful delivery

Ensure all project management deliverables are in place and managed

Coordinate programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program and ensure delivery to that budget

Ensure the achievement of objectives across key areas, including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance

Ensure appropriate governance, stakeholder engagement and communication are in place and managed appropriately to ensure project success

Lead team performance in line with overall project goals

Implement and lead changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved

Proactively handle and resolve risks and issues with appropriate escalation

Ensure all delivery is in alignment with Agile concepts and the agreed Agile delivery mechanisms and methodology in place for the projects

What You will need to be successful:

Agile Scrum Master Qualification

12 + years of project management experience with specific experience in procurement, supply chain, source to pay and/or ERP/business/digital transformation

Motivation and ability to work independently to deliver a successful outcome

Outstanding communication and influencing skills

Experience successfully managing multiple projects and sophisticated collaborator groups

Good experience in project management, technology (Agile, Salesforce, SAP Procurement, S/4 Hana) and domain (procurement, strategy to contract, purchase to pay)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Solid experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

Experience delivering in a diverse, multi-cultural environment with project delivery teams and customers located across different countries

Experience successfully managing internal and external collaborator engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

Strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



