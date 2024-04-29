Project Delivery Manager

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Lead one or more global procurement transformation projects, encompassing Fieldglass , SAP Ariba , SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and other legacy applications.

Ensure all project management deliverables are in place and managed (e.g. charter, plan, financials, governance, progress updates, risk register, change log, action plan) within the agreed project framework (e.g. ADO etc)

Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program and ensure delivery to that budget.

Ensure the achievement of objectives across key areas, including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance

Ensure appropriate governance, stakeholder engagement and communication are in place and managed appropriately to ensure project success.

Drive delivery of project on-time, within budget and to agreed quality ensuring goals for customer satisfaction, safety are met.

Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Proactive management and resolution of risks and issues with appropriate mitigation plan and escalation.

Ensure all delivery is in alignment with Agile concepts and the agreed Agile delivery mechanisms and methodology in place for the projects.

Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate discipline

Agile Scrum Master Qualification

Appropriate Project Management qualification

12 + years of project management experience with specific experience in procurement, supply chain, source to pay and/or ERP/business/digital transformation.

Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – Fieldglass, SAP Ariba , SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, in a global role.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Experience successfully managing multiple projects and sophisticated stakeholder groups

Strong experience in project management, technology (Agile, Salesforce, SAP Procurement, S/4 Hana) and domain (procurement, strategy to contract, purchase to pay)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Practical experience applying project management methodology to deliver projects successfully

Experience delivering in a diverse, multi-cultural environment with project delivery teams and stakeholder located across different countries.

Experience successfully managing internal and external stakeholder engagement across all interpersonal levels within large global organizations.

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Highly organized and self-motivating, with a strong attention to detail

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.

Experience of successful delivery of two or more projects/programmers from inception to completion.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.