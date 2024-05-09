This role is not eligible for relocation

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Project Delivery Manager to join us in Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

As a Project Delivery Manager (PDM), you will join the team delivering the Customer Transformation Programs. You will take ownership for workstreams/focus areas either solely or as part of a project or programme and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programme and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. In this role you will manage a team that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation Programme.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage and lead an integrated team of bp and contract staff to execute the portfolio of projects.

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan.

Ensure the programme approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied.

Ensure all project deliverables/Changes are agreed and managed to time, cost and quality.

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for transformation.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget.

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported.

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met.

Coordinate with interfacing teams to ensure that an integrated cost and schedule is delivered for every workstream.

Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets.

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in related field.

PMP trained / Project Management certification would be an asset.

Agile Project Management (Scrum framework) experience ideally as Scrum Master/Product owner (Scrum Master certification is an advantage).

Essential Experience:

Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant work experience. Proven track record of delivery of programs or work.

Experience with hybrid project management approach (Waterfall/Agile) ideally with I&E and process transformation scope.

Experience of successfully managing and monitoring medium to large-scale projects through all stages of project life cycle.

Experience of leading multiple projects at different stages, concurrently.

Extensive knowledge & experience of a range of project management techniques and tools, including relevant software (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel; ADO etc.)

Experience of working with complex cross functional projects, project teams and stakeholders.

Change management & risk assessment experience.

Experience of leading/motivating project teams.

High degree of personal impact.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation.

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts.

Proficiency in English.

Desirable Criteria

Six Sigma trained (or equivalent).

Proven track record of delivery of customer centric projects.

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors).



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



