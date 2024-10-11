Project Delivery Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This role involves two key responsibilities:

Lead project delivery for global procurement transformation projects

Lead adoption of agile on the transformation projects

This needs four essential key skill areas:

Domain – Procurement Source to Contract

Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA), Salesforce

Methodologies – PMP or Agile



Key Accountabilities:

Lead one or more global procurement transformation projects, encompassing Salesforce, SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and other legacy applications.

Apply outstanding project management methodology to drive successful delivery

Ensure all project management deliverables are in place and managed (e.g. charter, plan, financials, governance, progress updates, risk register, change log, action plan) within the agreed project framework (e.g. ADO etc)

Coordinate programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program and ensure delivery to that budget

Ensure the achievement of objectives across key areas, including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance

Ensure appropriate governance, stakeholder engagement and communication are in place and handled appropriately to ensure project success

Drive delivery of project timely, within budget and to agreed quality ensuring goals for customer satisfaction, safety are met

Management of team performance in line with overall project goals

Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Identify

Proactive management and resolution of risks and issues with appropriate escalation

Ensure all delivery is in alignment with Agile concepts and the agreed Agile delivery mechanisms and methodology in place for the projects

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field

Agile Scrum Master Qualification

Appropriate Project Management qualification

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

12 + years of project management experience with specific experience in procurement, supply chain, source to pay and/or ERP/business/digital transformation

Self motivating and able to work independently to deliver a successful outcome

Excellent communication and influencing skills

Experience successfully leading multiple projects and complex stakeholder groups

Solid experience in project management, technology (Agile, Salesforce, SAP Procurement, S/4 Hana) and domain (procurement, strategy to contract, purchase to pay)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Practical experience applying project management methodology to deliver projects successfully

Solid experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

Experience delivering in a diverse, multi cultural environment with project delivery teams and stakeholder located across different countries

Experience successfully leading internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Highly organized and self motivating, with a solid attention to detail

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Specific experience on S/4 Hana transformation projects

Experience with leading similar roles in GCCs (Global Captive Centers, or Shared Services) will be a plus

Deployment in Energy / Oil & Gas companies

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Managing change, PMI Best Practices, Presenting, Risk Management, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA, SAP SRM, Source to Contract, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.