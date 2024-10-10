Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose :

The Transformation Project Delivery Manager will work as part of the team delivering the Customer Transformation Programs. They will take ownership for workstreams/focus areas either solely or as part of a project or programme and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programme and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include managing team of bp and contract staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation Programme!

Key Accountabilities

Run and lead a coordinated team of bp and contract staff to complete the portfolio of projects.

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan.

Ensure the programme approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied.

Ensure all project results/Changes are agreed and led to time, cost and quality.

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are led effective for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for transformation.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget; -

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported.

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met.

Coordinate with interfacing teams to ensure that a coordinated cost and schedule is delivered for every workstream.

Ensure that projects are crafted and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets.

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Ensure key performance indicators are scheduled and are endorsed prior to project closer

Prepare balanced support structures

Key Challenges

Building transformation, modernisation and digital capability across GBS Customer Transformation

Ensuring close connectivity with the businesses for the region

Ensuring alignment of strategy and the execution of projects or CI initiatives

Supporting our partners through the E2E organisational change cycle

Management of exciting projects and priorities both within and outside the Digital Solutions and Customer Transformation organisation

Any Other Relevant Information

• The scope of role is focussed on the operations supported by the GBS Customer organisation but will require coordinated working across all the GBS activities demonstrating teams that are globally located

• Projects may collaborate with existing programs of work crafting outstanding challenges on funding, governance and ways of working

• This role will require the person to build positive relationships across GBS centres, Functions as well as business partners

• Flexibility required at times to support Global meeting timings and time-zones

Qualification & Experience

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in related field.

PMP trained or equivalent Project Management certification.

Six Sigma trained or equivalent.

Agile Project Management (Scrum framework) experience ideally as Scrum Master/Product owner (Scrum Master certification is an advantage).

Essential Experience

Solid track record of delivery of programs or work.

Experience with hybrid project management approach (Waterfall/Agile) ideally with I&E and process transformation scope.

Experience of efficiently leading and supervising medium to large-scale projects through all stages of project life cycle.

Experience of prioritising multiple projects at different stages, concurrently

Extensive knowledge & experience of a range of project management techniques and tools, including relevant software (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel; ADO etc.)

Experience of handling and working with sophisticated cross functional projects, project teams and customers.

Experience of handling, mitigating and reviewing project risks & issues.

Experience of handling change in a sophisticated organization.

Experience of leading/motivating project teams.

High degree of personal impact.

Strong communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation.

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts.

Desirable Criteria

Solid track record of delivery of customer centric projects.

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience handling delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

