Project Developer (Onshore Wind & Solar)

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Developer to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The successful individual will bring expertise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.



This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of renewable energy project development with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with landowners, permitting officials, other external stakeholders and consultants in addition to technical project team members, other bp functions and bp senior management.

Work closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Support the early stages of project development up to Feasibility at which point projects will be handed over to dedicated project teams.

Support land acquisition, permitting, and stakeholder management activities required to deliver the onshore renewables components of projects including the production of early-stage project development plans.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed and key development risks are identified.

Support the origination of onshore renewables projects to support wider bp strategic ambitions.

Support acquisition processes including leading the project development elements of diligence assessments.

Support commercial negotiations and building relationships with landowners for greenfield development.

Develop and effectively manage site specific project development budgets and delivery programs.

Support interactions with potential development partners, including third party originators and/or co-developers as required to advance the development of renewables.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.



