Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and stakeholders from various disciplines and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and maximise value to bp.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Lead project development activities for large scale, multi-technology onshore renewables projects primarily for standalone utility scale projects and in service of green hydrogen production from origination up to final investment decision.

• Work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure the projects are developed safely, on time and budget.

• Lead and / or provide onshore renewables development input into project development plans, land acquisition, environmental impact assessments, grid connections, permitting activities, project engineering, procurement and local project stakeholder management.

• Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewable’s development perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

• Provide project development input into site specific project development budgets.

• Provide local project development input into CAPEX and OPEX estimates.

• Manage and report on development performance, safety, quality and risk along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

• Drive competitive execution through effective project development and LCOE reduction.

• Build a network of relationships with related engineering and technical function within bp and external engineering service with providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

• Demonstrate leadership values & behaviours which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.



ABOUT YOU:

• A minimum bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline. Master’s degree a plus.

• A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

• A minimum of 12 years experience in managing the development of energy and infrastructure projects with 8 years direct experience in the development of onshore wind and solar project from origination through to final investment decision. Hydrogen experience a plus.

• A good understanding of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to onshore renewables project development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

• An understanding of the key value drivers of renewable projects that relate to development, design and construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

• Strong interpersonal skills with ability to develop strong relationships with a range of teams and external stakeholders.

• Travel is required to successfully perform this role, approximately up to 25%.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

