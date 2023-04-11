Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and stakeholders from various disciplines and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and maximise value to bp.



This position requires an experienced renewable energy professional who can take a lead role on critical projects and integrate seamlessly into multi-disciplinary and international teams.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Project Development Manager

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Lead project development activities for large scale, multi-technology onshore renewables projects primarily for standalone utility scale projects and in service of green hydrogen production from origination up to final investment decision.

Work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure the projects are developed safely, on time and budget.

Lead and / or provide onshore renewables development input into project development plans, land acquisition, environmental impact assessments, grid connections, permitting activities, project engineering, procurement and local project stakeholder management.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables development perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Provide project development input into site specific project development budgets.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers to the construction team.

Provide local project development input into CAPEX and OPEX estimates.

Manage and report on development performance, safety, quality and risk along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through effective project development and LCOE reduction.

Manage the day-to-day relationships with external consultants related to project development such as environmental, permitting and land specialists.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project development risks including those related to the environment, permitting, land acquisition and stakeholder management.

Provide support to projects in the construction and operations as required including construction readiness, permit condition discharge, environmental monitoring and local stakeholder management.

Build a network of relationships with project development functions within bp and related stakeholders in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Support other team and business initiatives as required.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, and regulations.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviours which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

Minimum bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline. Master’s degree a plus.

A minimum of 12 years’ experience in managing the development of energy and infrastructure projects with 8 years direct experience in the development of onshore wind and solar project from origination through to final investment decision. Hydrogen experience a plus.

A good understanding of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to onshore renewables project development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

An understanding of the key value drivers of renewable projects that relate to development, design and construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

The ability to develop relationships with external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards.

A willingness to support wider team initiatives outside of direct responsibilities.

