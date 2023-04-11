Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and stakeholders from various disciplines and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and maximise value to bp.
This position requires an experienced renewable energy professional who can take a lead role on critical projects and integrate seamlessly into multi-disciplinary and international teams.
