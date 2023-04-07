Project Development Manager (Onshore Renewables)

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
Will consider candidates outside of Houston. Successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity.
Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and stakeholders from various disciplines and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and maximize value to bp.
This position requires an experienced renewable energy professional who can take a lead role on critical projects and integrate seamlessly into multi-disciplinary and international teams.
Key Accountabilities
Education & Experience