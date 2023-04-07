Project Development Manager (Onshore Renewables)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Will consider candidates outside of Houston. Successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity.



Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and stakeholders from various disciplines and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and maximize value to bp.



This position requires an experienced renewable energy professional who can take a lead role on critical projects and integrate seamlessly into multi-disciplinary and international teams.

Key Accountabilities

Lead project development activities for large scale, multi-technology onshore renewables projects primarily for standalone utility scale projects and in service of green hydrogen production from origination up to final investment decision.

Work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure the projects are developed safely, on time and budget.

Lead and / or provide onshore renewables development input into project development plans, land acquisition, environmental impact assessments, grid connections, permitting activities, project engineering, procurement and local project stakeholder management.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables development perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Provide project development input into site specific project development budgets.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers to the construction team.

Provide local project development input into CAPEX and OPEX estimates.

Manage and report on development performance, safety, quality and risk along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through effective project development and LCOE reduction.

Manage the day-to-day relationships with external consultants related to project development such as environmental, permitting and land specialists. – relevant third parties

Lead the identification and mitigation of project development risks including those related to the environment, permitting, land acquisition and stakeholder management.

Provide support to projects in the construction and operations as required including construction readiness, permit condition discharge, environmental monitoring and local stakeholder management.

Build a network of relationships with project development functions within bp and related stakeholders in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

Education & Experience