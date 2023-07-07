Project Development Manager (Onshore Renewables)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy. Out of state successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity. Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Development Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Project Development Manager will lead the development of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The successful individual will bring expertise in project management, land acquisition, site design, environmental impact assessment, permitting and stakeholder management to help drive projects from early-stage origination to final investment decision. They will work closely with a range of internal team members and partners from various fields and geographies to ensure projects are developed safely, efficiently and enhance value to bp. This position requires an expert renewable energy professional who can take a lead role on critical projects and integrate seamlessly into multi-disciplinary and international teams.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Key Accountabilities

Lead project development activities for large scale, multi-technology onshore renewables projects primarily for standalone utility scale projects and in service of green hydrogen production from origination up to final investment decision.

Work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure the projects are developed safely, on time and budget.

Lead and / or provide onshore renewables development input into project development plans, land acquisition, environmental impact assessments, grid connections, permitting activities, project engineering, procurement and local project stakeholder management.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables development perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Provide project development input into site specific project development budgets.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers to the construction team.

Provide local project development input into CAPEX and OPEX estimates.

Lead and report on development performance, safety, quality and risk along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through effective project development and LCOE reduction.

Lead the day-to-day relationships with external consultants related to project development such as environmental, permitting and land specialists. – relevant third parties

Lead the identification and mitigation of project development risks including those related to the environment, permitting, land acquisition and stakeholder management.

Provide support to projects in the construction and operations as required including construction readiness, permit condition discharge, environmental monitoring and local stakeholder management.

Build a network of relationships with project development functions within bp and related stakeholders in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Bring together, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

Education & Experience

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

Minimum of 12 years' experience in leading the development of energy and infrastructure projects with 8 years direct experience in the development of onshore wind and solar project from origination through to final investment decision. Hydrogen experience a plus.

A good understanding of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to onshore renewables project development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

An understanding of the key value drivers of renewable projects that relate to development, design and construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to develop strong relationships with external project collaborators e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

A willingness to support wider team initiatives as the need arises outside of direct responsibilities.

Minimum bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. Master’s degree a plus.

Ability and willingness to travel as required to successfully perform in this role.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Renewable Energy, Solar Development, Wind Development



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.