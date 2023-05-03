Project Director

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark. You will work alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering. You will also work with the region’s teams, and global offshore wind teams (i.e. bid support / tender excellence, construction management) to shape and develop the strategic direction of the offshore portfolio.