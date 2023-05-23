Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark. You will work alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering. You will also work with the region’s teams, and global offshore wind teams (i.e. bid support / tender excellence, construction management) to shape and develop the strategic direction of the offshore portfolio.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Project Director, offshore wind

Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe

This role is part of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS). At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

In this role You will:

Lead all development activities for offshore wind in the country, from pre-bid until Final Investment Decision (FID) with the option to be responsible for the project beyond FID

Establish project’s objectives and strategy and ensures the team works efficiently and effectively towards the common goals

For the project, hold the key relationships with governmental authorities and strategic initiatives from a supply chain perspective

Provide leadership and direction for developing and implementing the execution plan following appropriate project policies, procedures and tools to support overall delivery of the project

Ensure development and delivery of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives

Provide cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently

What You will need to be successful:

General understanding of offshore wind market and its development, ideally in the Netherlands/Germany

minimum 10 years demonstrated ability in project development to FID and/or COD in offshore wind or similar

Proficient in Dutch or German and English

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Proven track record to influence in areas of limited control

Ability to professionally interact with external stakeholders, for example with suppliers, government authorities, or regional partners

Strong technical understanding of offshore wind energy infrastructure and supply chain



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



