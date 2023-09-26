Project Director (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade F Responsible for managing an integrated project team, 3rd party engineers and contractor resources to deliver capital and expense projects of medium to high complexity and medium to high ambiguity. Under the Project Manager’s oversight, the project team must define scope, value, cost and schedule estimate assurance, and manage overall project risk. This position oversees project initiation, development, design, construction, and commissioning and all phases of project delivery, including engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and closeout activities and ensures the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

You will work alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering. You will also work with the region’s teams, and global offshore wind teams (i.e. bid support / tender excellence, construction management) to shape and develop the strategic direction of the offshore portfolio

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Leading all development activities for offshore wind in the country, from pre-bid until FID with the option to manage the project beyond FID

Establish project’s objectives and strategy and ensures the team works efficiently and effectively towards the common goals

For the project, holds the key relationships with governmental authorities and strategic initiatives from a supply chain perspective

Providing leadership and direction for developing and implementing the execution plan following appropriate project policies, procedures and tools to support overall delivery of the project.

Ensures development and delivery of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives.

Providing cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

General understanding of offshore wind market and its development, ideally in the Nordics

Fluent in German and English

At least 10 years of experience in project development to FID and/or COD in offshore wind or similar

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of limited control

Ability to professionally interact with external stakeholders, for example with suppliers, government authorities, or regional stakeholders

Strong technical understanding of offshore wind energy infrastructure and supply chain.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



