This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Location: Sunbury (3 days per week and two days working from home) Role Synopsis The Project Management Excellence Squad underpins excellence in project management across the project's portfolio to ensure predictable delivery of high value, competitive projects and shape the future of the energy landscape.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Location: Sunbury (3 days per week and two days working from home)Role SynopsisThe Project Management Excellence Squad underpins excellence in project management across the project's portfolio to ensure predictable delivery of high value, competitive projects and shape the future of the energy landscape.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Project Management Excellence Squad underpins excellence in project management across the project's portfolio to ensure predictable delivery of high value, driven projects and shape the future of the energy landscape.

We are in the search of a Project Engineer to support the Subsea Project Management Subject area Manager through;

Working within a team to set up collaborative contracting models with our main suppliers.

Improving ways of working within Subsea and helping to shape the strategy for bp Subsea.

Preparing How We Work and Quick Start Guide documents.

Further developing the newly rolled out One Talent resourcing tool and act as the business facing representative.

This role requires an agile and open mindset to improve standardization, increasing simplification, integrate diverse perspectives, learn and try new ideas/technologies, operate across traditional department boundaries, drive efficiency gains and build deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.

Key Accountabilities

Active member of agile teams and stakeholders to deliver subsea project management excellence squad requirements across the project management discipline to enable delivery of safe, predictable and competitive projects.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses to coordinate engagement meetings with key stakeholders including the project management leadership team, and project management community.

Representative for development of One Talent resourcing tool.

Representative for subsea strategic improvements.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a technical degree level qualification

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

An inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Strong people skills with the ability to connect and have strong connections with multi-disciplinary groups.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Desirable criteria

• Relevant experience in projects.

• Relevant experience of project management verification reviews.

• Understand Agile practices.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.