Project Engineer

Job summary

This is an exciting opportunity to join bp’s Global Hardware Solutions team which centrally manages bp’s strategic hardware supplier relationships for use on new energy projects, production facilities and refineries. You will be supporting the performance management and working relationships of these keys suppliers across bp’s global portfolio supporting bp on some of the most critical challenges we face today, as well as setting our hardware and supplier management strategy of the future.

You will be working day to day across multiple teams set up as multi-functional teams comprising a project manager, discipline engineers, quality engineers and procurement supply chain specialists. There are 4 different teams focused on different hardware types listed below with an overall business lead setting the overall mission for the teams.

1) Valves

2) Instrument, control and electrical equipment

3) Mechanical and process equipment packages

4) Rotating equipment

Day to day you will report to the product managers and business lead for setting of deliverables and priorities.

The role will offer exposure to multiple projects at various stages of the project lifecycle and different operating facilities operating in different regions. You will also get opportunities to interface and work with senior level leadership within bp and our key suppliers' organizations. The primary focus of this role is to support the teams’ performance management effectiveness to allow the different functions deliver in support of bp’s needs. A key part of this is our relationships with the strategic supplier we manage and ability to escalate and influence support from them to our business. You will also work in supporting bp's transition to a new energy business by supporting the identification and adoption of new hardware for current and future projects.



Key accountabilities

Execute project management activities in line with both their personal and team’s backlog to deliver business value in line with the standards and processes set by their discipline

Safely execute activities under the product managers and business lead’s direction and using discipline standards/processes

Maintain health of procedural barriers and delivers project management expertise to the wider business to ensure quality

Engages the wider organization to identify continuous improvement opportunities around hardware performance in the field and managed supplier execution performance on projects and in operations to then support the product managers realize these.

Owns the performance management and control processes on behalf of the Unit Lead including Azure DevOps work planning tool, Management of Change and Risk Management.

Supports the performance manage their team’s deliverables

Provides project management expertise and promotes execution consistency across squads

Proactively support innovation or processes and procedures in the transition to a low carbon energy future

Support the standardization of hardware solutions through the business and ensure standardized practices are maintained

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Communication skills to work in a collaborative approach to delivery with senior stakeholders

Proven ability to deliver and work under own priority planning and work management

Previous exposure to working with Suppliers or Contractors

Understanding of performance management process and tools to support

