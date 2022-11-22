Project Engineer

Grade IResponsible for providing engineering support under the direction of a Project Manager for low complex projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
