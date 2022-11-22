Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing engineering support under the direction of a Project Manager for low complex projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 70000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?



Project Engineer

De Project Engineer is verantwoordelijk voor het uitvoeren van de toegewezen (veelal) Micro Projecten conform het PCP (Projects Common Process) vanaf de “Appraise” fase tot en met de “Operate” fase binnen de objectives zoals binnen de kaders van HSSEQ volgens overeengekomen en vastgestelde scope omschrijving, kosten en tijdsplanning.

Start bij ons als Project Engineer en maak een verschil door:

Jouw project team aan te sturen, welke verantwoordelijk is voor de micro project portfolio in de FCCU Asset (TAR & non TAR);

Het plannen, organiseren en uitvoeren van Micro projecten;

Het verzorgen van administratieve afwikkeling werkzaamheden;

Zorg te dragen voor de gewenste kwaliteit van de projectspecificatie;

Regelmatig te rapporteren doch minimaal 1/maand over de status en voortgang van het project volgens de overeengekomen BP richtlijnen;

Het initiëren, evalueren en actueel houden van Global & Site standards werkomschrijvingen en veiligheidsvoorschriften;

Naleven & toezien op veiligheidsnormen en overige wettelijke normen en eisen;

Verantwoordelijk voor het aanvragen van de bouwvergunning;

De uitvoering van FEL enginering uitvoering, detail enginering, constructie, commissioning/opstart en de closeout;

Het coordineren van het site enginering team;

Begeleidt het procurement contract proces;

Interface manager tussen stakeholders on site & projectteam;

Volgt HSSE richtlijen on site & inventariseert en mitigeert risicio’s;

De relatie te beheren met de Engineering contractor, leveranciers en aannemers binnen het gestelde uitvoeringsplan;

Alle relaties te beheren en te coördineren binnen de relevante asset;

Te voldoen binnen jouw team aan alle HSSEQ- en overheidseisen;

Tevens verantwoordelijk als sponsor van het project om de FEL te managen (zoals het maken van de business case, statement of requirement en eventueel aanvragen van het project budget);

Jouw verantwoordelijkheid voor een succesvolle opstart en afsluiting van de micro projecten.

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :