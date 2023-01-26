Job summary

Project Background and Role Synopsis:

Atlantis is one of bp’s major platforms in the GOM. Atlantis Project squad focuses on delivering projects to the Atlantis asset. These projects deliver long term value to the asset and to bp as a whole; by maximizing the recovery of resources in the area. The ability to deliver predictable, quality projects underpins the Atlantis value. These value projects include an ongoing major project, Atlantis Phase 3, along with a development project to expand an existing drill center and several water injection projects to be delivered to the Atlantis field.

The project engineer will support overall project integration across the various functions and subject areas to ensure all projects are delivered safely on time, and with focus on quality. The project engineer will work with the Project Manager, be a member of the Atlantis squad leadership team, and play a key role in the areas of project management, cost management, risk management, integration & collaborate with other Enablers, , SIMOPs, planning, and performance management.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead various projects with full responsibility from development to execution

Accountable for leading interface management and integration across the project delivery teams, contractor, and key collaborators.

Plan and coordinate the timely integration and completion of all Governance reviews and deliverables required for all stage gates

Responsible for managing Project Verification Plans and ensure early and continuous project engagement with various teams and key collaborators in region

Systematically manage the timely flow and resolution of technical interfaces among contractors, Central Subsea team, Engineering, and Subsurface, Wells, and Production.

Own the project Risk Management process including coordination of risk workshops, project risk reviews, maintenance of project risk register.

Coordination, implementation and maintenance of PMCS modules including TQ, AT, MOC, IR, and other processes. Maintain overview of status and expedite responses and close out.

Coordinate Lessons Learn gathering and working with engineering team on distribution and action of HVLs.

Support the development and maintenance of performance management trackers and metrics that can be used to track, analyze and influence performance of the BP Team, and contractors.

Manage the timely and accurate provision of reporting information for the project and own the project communications calendar (Weekly Updates, MPR’s, Town halls and Newsletters)

Facilitate LT meetings and interface meetings.

Ensure the implementation and follow up on actions / decisions made during the LT, MPR, interface, and Risk Review meetings.

Lead specific task force interventions on the project as delegated by the Project Manager, which include assignment as Lead Interface Management and Integration across the Project Delivery Teams and Key Collaborators

Support the development of estimates for Project Financial Memorandums and manage spends where applicable.

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering field or equivalent technical experience.

Chartership / PE / PMP status is a plus.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min of 7 years’ industry work experience on O&G Projects

1st hand experience in multidisciplinary / multi-functional Project Delivery environments, including working with Contractors.

Understanding of BP’s MPcp.

Self-starter, highly motivated and capable of substantial levels of initiative.

Strong problem-solver, with an outstanding bias for action and closure.

Well organized, analytical, detailed oriented, proactive with a proficiency in agile methodologies.

Drives value trade off analysis to ensure quality decision making.

Ability to communicate and engage effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors, Co-owner and leadership team.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed with ability to manage project schedule and cost

Wiliness and ability to learn more and fast through hands-on exposure to other project subject areas, finance, subsurface, wells, activity planning and operations.

Exemplary Leadership in HSSE.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.