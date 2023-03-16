Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Project Engineer

Project Engineer

Project Engineer

  • Location Japan - Tokyo Roppongi
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146436BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

BP sees Japan as a strategic growth area and has significantly increased its in country presence with the creation of several new businesses (Hydrogen, Offshore Wind etc).

Through strong partnerships with Marubeni Corporation and others, bp is currently targeting bid success across several auctions and as such is looking to complement its resource base build with a high performing Project Engineer. The Project Engineer role is a key role within the Japan OFW portfolio and will report to the OFW Project Director. The PE will support in the creation of project processes and tools and lead in the implementation of project best practice with bp’s partners with the ultimate goal of bid success and onward project development.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop and implement appropriate project policies, procedures and tools to support overall delivery of the project.
  • Lead in the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget to support bp in country and MOW central team activity planning in support of bid and development activities.
  • Identify risks at appropriate project stages and ensure that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle. Act as interim risk engineer for the portfolio, supporting package leads to develop and mature risks from bid through project development and construction.
  • Identify and coordinate key project interfaces at the package level to ensure smooth project execution from bid through project development and construction.
  • Ensure alignment with appropriate project processes and driving good project management discipline, complying with all applicable HSSE requirements.
  • Support the PD on project initiation, development, design, construction, and commissioning and all phases of project delivery, including engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and closeout activities and ensuring the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project.
  • Provide cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.
  • Where needed, manage bp contractors and performance targets to ensure smooth project execution
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering.
  • Proficient in English and Japanese
  • Demonstrated experience of managing technical packages within a project environment and a strong understanding of project management process and practices
  • Project experience in a delivery role (onshore or offshore packages or scopes of work)
  • Understanding of key commercial interfaces and general knowledge as relevant for work stream, for example negotiations, law, contracts, financing, consenting as well as the electricity generation and offshore industries
  • Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management

Apply Search all jobs at bp