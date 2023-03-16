Job summary

BP sees Japan as a strategic growth area and has significantly increased its in country presence with the creation of several new businesses (Hydrogen, Offshore Wind etc).

Through strong partnerships with Marubeni Corporation and others, bp is currently targeting bid success across several auctions and as such is looking to complement its resource base build with a high performing Project Engineer. The Project Engineer role is a key role within the Japan OFW portfolio and will report to the OFW Project Director. The PE will support in the creation of project processes and tools and lead in the implementation of project best practice with bp’s partners with the ultimate goal of bid success and onward project development.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement appropriate project policies, procedures and tools to support overall delivery of the project.

Lead in the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget to support bp in country and MOW central team activity planning in support of bid and development activities.

Identify risks at appropriate project stages and ensure that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle. Act as interim risk engineer for the portfolio, supporting package leads to develop and mature risks from bid through project development and construction.

Identify and coordinate key project interfaces at the package level to ensure smooth project execution from bid through project development and construction.

Ensure alignment with appropriate project processes and driving good project management discipline, complying with all applicable HSSE requirements.

Support the PD on project initiation, development, design, construction, and commissioning and all phases of project delivery, including engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and closeout activities and ensuring the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project.

Provide cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

Where needed, manage bp contractors and performance targets to ensure smooth project execution

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: