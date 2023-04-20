Project Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.



We are looking for a Projects Engineer, who will leverage their technical and project management background to support the management of multiple greenfield projects in WA. You will possess strong stakeholder management, be passionate about technical evaluations, have a working knowledge of technical and commercial models and conduct industry analysis.



Some of your other responsibilities include:



Adhere to establish budget and aid in contractor contract administration

Perform quality control tasks on budgets, schedules, plans, and personnel performance and reporting on the project's status

Support the Project manager and other project participants (Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Finance, Procurement, third-party contractors etc) to create more efficient project methods and to maintain the project's profitability

Collaborate with project staff to create a strategic action plan and cost estimates of materials, time, labour, and other resources required to complete the project

Facilitate and contribute to the development of project plans and designs

Creating frameworks to measure the project's metrics and data collection

Prepares periodic progress and cost reports for leadership

Comply with all company, local and federal regulations

A Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field

Field and project planning experience, ideally in Oil and Gas, Minerals or Future Energy

Excellent computer literacy.

The ability to work with multiple discipline projects

Excellent project management skills

Excellent organisational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent work life balance and hybrid working arrangement

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

About you:What's in it for you?BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.