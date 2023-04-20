Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Project Engineer

Project Engineer

Project Engineer

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Kwinana, Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147000BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

.

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.

We are looking for a Projects Engineer, who will leverage their technical and project management background to support the management of multiple greenfield projects in WA. You will possess strong stakeholder management, be passionate about technical evaluations, have a working knowledge of technical and commercial models and conduct industry analysis.

Some of your other responsibilities include:

  • Adhere to establish budget and aid in contractor contract administration
  • Perform quality control tasks on budgets, schedules, plans, and personnel performance and reporting on the project's status
  • Support the Project manager and other project participants (Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Finance, Procurement, third-party contractors etc) to create more efficient project methods and to maintain the project's profitability
  • Collaborate with project staff to create a strategic action plan and cost estimates of materials, time, labour, and other resources required to complete the project
  • Facilitate and contribute to the development of project plans and designs
  • Creating frameworks to measure the project's metrics and data collection
  • Prepares periodic progress and cost reports for leadership
  • Comply with all company, local and federal regulations

About you:
  • A Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field
  • Field and project planning experience, ideally in Oil and Gas, Minerals or Future Energy
  • Excellent computer literacy.
  • The ability to work with multiple discipline projects
  • Excellent project management skills
  • Excellent organisational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.

What's in it for you?
  • Excellent work life balance and hybrid working arrangement
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation
  • Share options and fuel discounts
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

